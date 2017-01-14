Iowa Teams Claim Bragging Rights At Wendy’s American Trust Classic

The Iowa teams ended with bragging rights on Saturday at the 29th edition of the Wendy’s American Trust Boys High School Basketball Classic presented by AM 1370 KDTH. The Iowa teams won 3 of the 5 games played on the day at the Loras College Athletic and Wellness Center.

In the first match-up it was Shullsburg defeating Montezuma 51-to-42. The second match-up was won by Dyersville Beckman Catholic defeating Cuba City 61-45. In the third contest Madison Edgewood ran past Wahlert Catholic 64-51. The other two Dubuque schools finished the day with victories, in the fourth game Senior topped Mount Horeb 66-to-38 and Hempstead held off Grafton 42-to-36.

Mark your calendars, the 30th anniversary edition of the Wendy’s American Trust Boys Classic next season is scheduled for next January 13th, 2018.