KCRG Names Bellevue’s Biedermann “Student of the Month”

A Bellevue high school student has been recognized as for starting a local mentoring program. Our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, recently named Kylee Biedermann its “Student of the Month” for March. Biedermann is a senior at Bellevue High School, and earlier this year helped to launch the “Bellevue Big Buddies” program. It matches elementary school students with high schoolers, who serve as a familiar face when the younger students move into middle school, a transition Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer says can be intimidating. Biedermann says students begin the program in fourth grade so they have a chance to get to know their “buddy” before that transition. Biedermann developed and initiated the program through a school initiative called “Bellevue Big,” which encourages high school students to use non-traditional learning techniques to solve real world problems. Meyer says Biedermann has laid some solid groundwork for the “Big Buddies” program to build on. Biedermann is the only current senior participating in the “Big Buddies” program, serving as a mentor to a fifth grader with autism. She is president of Bellevue’s Student Council, and has received All-State Academic recognition in each of the four sports she plays. She plans to enroll in the nursing program at Clarke University this fall.