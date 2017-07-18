July 18-23 is Typically the Hottest Week of the Year

We’ve entered what is typically the hottest week of the year here in the Tri-State Area. According to our weather coverage partners at KCRG-TV, July 18th through the 23rd typically see the warmest high temperatures of any given year. KCRG meteorologist Kaj O’Mara says that makes sense, seeing as we’re now right in the middle of the summer season. High temperatures are expected to touch 90 degrees several times the rest of the week, and should stay in the mid-80s for the rest of the month. There’s an old adage that the weather always turns hot and stormy during the Jones County Fair, which is going on this week. O’Mara says that’s a claim that usually holds up. We should start to get a break from the hot weather on Sunday, just in time for another largely weather-dependent event – RAGBRAI. Overnight lows this week are only expected to fall into the lower 70s. That heat will create unstable air, which could lead to overnight storms.