Julien Dubuque International Film Fest Coming Later This Month

This year’s Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will feature more than 100 selections, ranging from documentaries to features to short films. The festival opens April 20th and runs through the 23rd at various venues, mostly in downtown Dubuque. Hundreds of films were considered for this year’s festival before being narrowed down. Executive Director Susan Gorrell says the festival has partnered with the Canadian Consulate on the opening film “The Land of Rock and Gold”. Following a showing of the film, “Celebrate Canada” will be the theme for opening night of the festival. “The Land of Rock and Gold” will be shown at 7:30 PM April 20th at the Five Flags Theater.