Jule Route Changes to Take Effect August 14

Several routes on Dubuque’s city bus service will be changing later this month. And buses will begin running later in the evening as well. Those changes were approved by the Dubuque City Council earlier this year. According to city Transit Manager Candace Eudaley, the route changes are minimal, but will impact buses that go out to the city’s West End. Some of the names of the routes have changed, in an effort to make them more closely describe where the bus goes. In addition to the route adjustments, one other big change will be the extension of many bus routes later in the evening. Many will now run until 9:00 PM. Eudaley says the changes to the routes were dictated by ridership trends, something her office studies frequently. A full breakdown of the route changes can be found on the City of Dubuque’s website.