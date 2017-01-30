Judy Wolf is One of KCRG’s “Nine Who Care”

A Dubuque woman who lends her time to groups ranging from Junior Achievement to the United Way is being honored for her volunteering. Our coverage partners at KCRG have chosen Judy Wolf as one of their “Nine Who Care.” She says that by volunteering, she can see that she’s having a positive impact on the community. In addition to serving on the Junior Achievement board, Wolf also puts in time at Holy Family Schools, Catholic Charities, and working as a mentor. She counts herself very fortunate to be able to give back to each of those organizations. “Nine Who Care” is a program KCRG uses to annually recognize outstanding volunteers throughout their viewing area.