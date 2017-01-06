For more than 30 years Judi Chandlee taught kindergarten at Eisenhower Elementary School. She passed away in 2011 after battling cancer. Today family members unveiled the “Judi Chandlee Tribute to Teachers Fund.” The endowment is a permanent fund and will be used to provide classroom grants for teachers in the Dubuque School District. During the unveiling a gift of 70-thousand dollars from the fund was given to the Foundation of Dubuque Public Schools by members of Chandlee’s family. Jennifer Klinkhammer Exective Director of the the FDPS says applications for grants will be available to teachers through their webpage beginning February 15th. The community is being encouraged to make an investment in the endowment. When you donate to an endowed fund, you receive special tax credits through the Endow Iowa Tax Credit Program. Family members thought it would be fitting to make the 70-thousand dollar donation to memorialize what would have been Judi’s 70th birthday today.