Judge breaks rookie HR mark…Bosox fall…Cubs slam Redbirds…Cowboys beat Cardinals

NEW YORK (AP) – New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has broken the major league record for home runs by a rookie by slamming his 49th and 50th in an 11-3 rout of Kansas City yesterday afternoon. Judge topped the mark of 49 set by Mark McGwire with the 1987 Oakland Athletics. Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird also homered to back CC Sabathia, who carried a shutout into the seventh before allowing back-to-back homers by Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas .

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Red Sox still own a magic number of four for clinching the AL East following their 6-4 loss to Toronto. Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez and Josh Donaldson hit consecutive two-run doubles to put the Blue Jays ahead 5-2 in the second inning. Mookie Betts drove in two runs and rookie Andrew Benintendi smacked his 20th home run, but the Red Sox saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Cubs’ magic number to clinch the NL Central is just one after Addison Russell laced a three-run double in the first inning of a 10-2 drubbing of the Cardinals. Javier Baez belted a three-run homer in support of Jon Lester, who gave up a run and five hits over six innings of the Cubs’ 11th win in 13 games. The Cardinals were officially eliminated from the NL Central race and stayed 2 1/2 games behind Colorado for the second wild card.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Dak Prescott hit Brice Butler for a 37-yard touchdown with 11:52 remaining to break a 14-all tie in the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Cardinals. Prescott also had a 10-yard touchdown run and was 13 of 18 passing for 183 yards and two scores for the 2-1 Cowboys. DeMarcus Lawrence provided three of the Cowboys’ six sacks of Carson Palmer, who was 29 of 48 for 325 yards and two touchdowns.