Joseph of U-D Makes Reece’s Senior Bowl Mid-Season Team

University of Dubuque’s Michael Joseph has been named to the Reece’s Senior Bowl Mid-Season Team. The Spartan cornerback who leads all levels of college footbal this season with eight interceptions , has been evaluated by nearly every NFL team, some making more than one trip to Dubuque to see him. Along with Joseph, the other cornerback on the Mid-Season Team is Levi Wallace of Alabama.

Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell, Iowa State linebacker Joel Lanning, and Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli are also members of the team.

The Reece’s Senior Bowl game will be Saturday, January 27th in Mobile, Alabama.