Jones County Tractor Accident Sends Man To The Hospital

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident where a man fell off his tractor, and was then run over and drug some 25 feet. Our coverage partner at KCRG TV says the incident happened in rural Wyoming just before 10:30 this morning. A person, who was driving by called 911 and reported seeing a tractor and a grain cart sitting in standing corn. The person got out to investigate and discovered that a man had been run over and drug by half-loaded grain cart that was hooked to a tractor. The sheriff’s office says the man was standing in between the tractor and the grain cart, when the tractor started to move. The 911 caller found the 54 year old man lying in the grass next to a grain bin. First responders requested a medical flight helicopter, but the flight was declined because of inclement weather. The man, whose name has not been released had serious injuries to his head and chest and was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Anamosa Ambulance.