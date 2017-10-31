Jones Co. Deputy And K9 Injured In Two Vehicle Crash

It was a scary moment for a Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9, when a truck smashed nearly head-on into their squad car this morning. According to a release, the accident happened a few minutes before 7 a.m., when a pickup truck driven by Timmy Cates of Edgewood was traveling east on Highway 64 west of Wyoming. That’s when Cates tried to pass a semi in a no passing zone. Cate’s pickup struck the westbound squad car driven by Deputy Derek Denniston. The impact sent the patrol car into a ditch, where it struck a culvert and flipped over. Denniston was able to free himself from the wreckage. A passerby and Denniston were then able to free K9 Loki from the car before emergency crews arrived. Denniston was transported by private vehicle to Jones Regional Health Center in Anamosa, where he was treated and released. K9 Loki was treated at the Anamosa Vet Clinic and released. Both are expected to make a full recovery. Cates and his passengers refused treatment at the scene. Cates was charged by the Iowa State Patrol for passing in a no passing zone.