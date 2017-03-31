Jok Wins Final 4 Three Point Contest

PHOENIX — University of Iowa senior Peter Jok celebrated his birthday and wore his Hawkeye jersey one final time Thursday by winning the College 3-Point Championships event held as part of the festivities at the NCAA Final Four. Jok becomes the first Hawkeye to win the event.

Jok, who turned 23 Thursday, had to fight off the hometown favorite to win the title. Jok registered a score of 20 in the final round, edging past DeWayne Russell of Grand Canyon College (15), who was competing in his home gymnasium.

In taking the title, Jok defeated a field that also included Bryce Alford of UCLA, Torian Graham of Arizona State, Villanova’s Kris Jenkins, Matt Jones of Duke, Iowa State’s Naz Mitrou-Long, and Michigan’s Derrick Walton, Jr.