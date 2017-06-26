Johnson Talks Health Care on ‘Meet the Press’

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is one of the Republicans who have said they have significant issues with the Senate health care bill, though he hasn’t go so far as to say he’d vote against it. Johnson was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to talk about his stance yesterday morning. He says his biggest issue with the proposed legislation is that it doesn’t solve many of the root problems within the health care system. Johnson also expressed disappointment at the way the Senate bill was drafted, with no committee hearings or other public disclosure before the language was revealed last week. He says senators simply don’t know enough about the bill to vote on it yet. The Senate bill would reportedly make significant cuts to Medicaid, while allowing states to drop what were deemed “essential services” under Obamacare…maternity care, emergency services, and mental health treatment. Johnson says the last thing the Senate should be doing is pushing their bill through too quickly. Johnson is one of eight Republican senators reportedly considering voting against the bill.