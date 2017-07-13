John Deere Classic Begins Today
The John Deere Classic tees off this morning at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Ryan Moore, the defending champion will return after being sidelined for five weeks with a strained tendon in his left shoulder.
Daniel Berger is the only player from the top 20 in the world — he’s No. 20 — at the J.D.C. The field features eight of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup. It gets its star power from a pair of locals — Zach Johnson, who grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Steve Stricker, a three-time winner who played college golf at Illinois. Two time Masters winner Bubba Watson is also in the field.