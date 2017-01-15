Jochum Against Voter ID

A state legislator from Dubuque says she is ardently opposed to a proposal by Iowa’s Secretary of State to require a new voter identification system. Secretary of State Paul Pate unveiled his proposed system earlier this month. Pate has suggested requiring voters to show identification at their polling place. Forms of ID that would be accepted include a driver’s license, passport, or military ID. Anyone without one of those could apply for an identification card. But State Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque says the last thing Pate should be doing is putting up more obstacles to the ballot box. Jochum questions the need for an overhaul of Iowa’s election system, especially since Pate himself said last fall that voters should have confidence in what is already in place. An investigation by the Cedar Rapids Gazette found that just 23 people were convicted of voter fraud in Iowa over the past five years.