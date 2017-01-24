Jochum Not Considering Run for Governor

A Cedar Rapids lawmaker many predicted was a leading candidate to be the Democratic nominee for Iowa governor next year says she’s not running. Former TV news anchor Liz Mathis’ announcement now has party insiders looking elsewhere for candidates. But the State Senator who represents Dubuque says she won’t be running. Senator Pam Jochum admits she’s been asked to think about running for governor several times, but says her family commitments don’t allow the time needed to run for statewide office. Jochum expects those who are considering a run for governor to announce their intentions in the coming months. One Democrat has already said he’ll be a candidate for governor in 2018. Former state Department of Natural Resources director Rich Leopold made that announcement earlier this month.