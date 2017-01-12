Jochum Expects GOP to Re-Introduce Previously Defeated Bills

The 2017 Iowa Legislative session is still in its first days, but one area legislator says it looks like Republicans will try to take full advantage of being the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, says that while there have been dozens of bills already introduced, including one that would do away with the department that oversees the state’s schools. Jochum is not exactly which bills will get to the stage where they would be voted on. She says that process will begin in earnest next week. Republicans have re-introduced several bills that were defeated in the past when control of the Legislature was split between the two parties. Jochum expects at least a few of those measures to come up for debate. The Iowa Legislature began its 2017 session on Monday. The first “funnel deadline,” when the list of bills being considered is cut down, isn’t until March 3.