Jo Daviess Traffic Crash 

A Hazel Green man was injured after he crashed his car in Jo Daviess County Tuesday afternoon. A release from the sheriff’s office says the accident happened on U.S. Highway 20 just west of Industrial Park Drive west of Galena. 47 year old Douglas Blom was traveling west a few minutes after 2:35, when he fell asleep at the wheel. His car went off the right side of the road, into a bean field and crashed into a tree at the fence line of the field. Blom complained of injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene. The release did not indicate if any charges would be filed.