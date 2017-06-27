Jo Daviess Phone Outage May Affect 911 Service 

A telephone network outage in Jo Daviess County may be affecting phone and 911 service in a number of communities at this hour. Authorities say the outage may prevent calls from reaching the 911 center in Galena. If you have an emergency during the outage you can attempt to use a landline, cell, or internet based phone service to contact the Sheriff’s Office, your local police or fire departments. The communities and areas being affected are Apple River, Apple Canyon Lake, East Dubuque, Elizabeth, Galena, including the Galena Territory, Hanover, Massbach, Nora, Scales Mound, Stockton and Warren.