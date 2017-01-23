Jo Daviess County’s Only Catholic School Could Close

The last remaining Catholic school in Jo Daviess County could be closing. St. Mary’s School in East Dubuque is one of several schools in the Rockford Diocese that is experiencing declining enrollment. Leaders at the diocese say St. Mary’s has about 50 students enrolled from preschool through eighth grade. The diocese is looking at all of its schools as part of a year-long strategic planning process. There is no timeline of when St. Mary’s could close.