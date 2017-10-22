Jo Daviess County Motorcycle Accident

An animal carcass in the roadway is to blame for a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon in rural Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports that 70-year old Laurie McWilliams of Machesney Park, Illinois was injured in the accident. She is reported to have been on North Ford Road, near West Stagecoach Trail, when she saw an animal carcass in the roadway and attempted to negotiate around it. She lost control of the motorcycle – traveling into the ditch and tipping the motorcycle over. McWilliams was taken to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.