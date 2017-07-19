Jo Daviess County K-9s Receiving Protective Vests

A pair of northwest Illinois police dogs will be getting protective vests. Crow and Basco, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9s, will each be outfitted with a bullet- and stab-proof vest. The department is receiving the vests through a donation from an organization called Vested Interest in K-9s. The Massachusetts-based charity provides similar vests for police dogs across the country. Each vest costs a little more than a thousand dollars. K-9 Basco has been with the department since May of 2014. Crow joined the department that same year.