Jo Daviess Co. Car Crash 

A Platteville man was received several citations following a one vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County last night. A release from the sheriff’s office says a car driven by 26 year old Dylon Stines was traveling south on Illinois Route 84 North shortly after 10:30, when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert before coming to a rest. A witness to the accident was able to remove Stines from his vehicle just before it became engulfed in flames. Stines was transported to Midwest Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Stines was issued citations for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence.