Jo Daviess Burglary Being Investigated 

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving a recent burglary in the community. Last Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary at a home along Illinois Route 78 south of Stockton. Stolen was a Hustler zero turn radius lawn mower. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crimestoppers. You may be eligible for a reward of up to two thousand dollars if your information leads to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.