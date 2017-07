A woman was injured in a motorcycle crash yesterday afternoon outside of Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year old Jennifer Ordonez of Chicago Heights was injured. The accident happed around 1:30. She is reported to have been on North Black Jack Road when she lost control of the bike, it overturned and crashed into a mailbox. She was taken to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The accident remains under investigation.