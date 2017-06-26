Jenk Fundraiser

It’s been a difficult season for the Dyersville Beckman Catholic baseball team as they have been playing without their longtime head coach Tom Jenk Jr., who’s recovering from brain cancer.

Over the weekend, members of the community along with current and former Beckman players helped raise money for Jenk. The Someday Foundation held a golf tournament and dinner at Timberline Golf Course. Every year the organization helps an individual who’s battling cancer. Someday Foundation President Dave Boekholder told our coverage partner KCRG TV9 the response from the community was overwhelming.

The money raised will to toward helping the Hall of Fame Coach and his family purchase a wheelchair accessible van.