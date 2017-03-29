Jayhawks star is unanimous First Team pick…Smith leaving NC State…NFL replay changes

UNDATED (AP) – Kansas guard Frank Mason III has been unanimously selected to the AP All-America men’s basketball team. Mason averaged 20.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Jayhawks this season to earn first team votes from all 65 members of the national media panel that selects the AP Top 25. Joining Mason on the first team are fellow senior Josh Hart of Villanova, sophomore Caleb Swanigan of Purdue, freshman Lonzo Ball of UCLA and junior Justin Jackson of North Carolina. Ethan Happ of Wisconsin was named a 3rd team All American, becoming the sixth Badger all-time to earn AP All American status.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. has announced he’s giving up his college eligibility to enter the NBA draft. Smith was named freshman of the year by the ACC after averaging 18.1 points, a league-high 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals. He is projected to be a potential top-five pick.

UNDATED (AP) – NFL replay decisions could take less time this season after owners approved having referees use a hand-held tablet for video reviews. The referees had been going to a sideline camera for reviews and would have final say on confirming or reversing a call. Now, league officiating chief Dean Blandino and his staff in New York will make those decisions with input from the referee.

PANAMA CITY (AP) – Clint Dempsey scored his 56th international goal last night, but the United States men’s soccer team had to settle for a 1-1 tie with Panama in World Cup qualifying. Christian Pulisic made an outstanding individual move to steal the ball and spin a defender before feeding Dempsey in the 39th minute for his 56th international goal. However, Gabriel Gomez tied the score four minutes later following a throw-in, leaving the United States 1-2-1 in group play.

GENEVA (AP) – Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has been banned from his country’s next four World Cup qualifying games. He was suspended for “having directed insulting words at an assistant referee” during a home qualifier last week against Chile. The punishment began with last night’s 2-0 loss to Bolivia and ends just before Argentina’s final match in the 10-team South American qualifying group.