Jackson County Hoping to Attract Young Families

Economic leaders in one Tri-State county are working with the University of Iowa to learn how they can attract more young families. Jackson County has asked graduate students from the U of I to study what young people look for when choosing a place to live. Nic Hockenberry from the local Economic Alliance believes the county has a lot to offer, and hopes the study will show that those attractions line up with the interests of recent college grads. Geoffrey and Kelsey Kaiser are exactly the kind of family the county is trying to bring in. He is the principal Marquette High School, and she works just across the street at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Geoffrey says he’s been impressed by Bellevue’s local music scene. While some people may avoid small towns because of the stigma of nosy neighbors, Kelsey Kaiser says the people of Bellevue have inspired her. The results of the study are expected sometime next spring.