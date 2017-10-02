Jackson County Celebrates “Manufacturing Week”

This week is “Manufacturing Week” in Jackson County. Businesses will be opening their doors to students, as part of an effort to help people understand the industry and the career opportunities it provides. Nick Hockenberry, Assistant Economic Alliance Director for the county, says one of the activities during the week will have high school students touring manufacturing facilities throughout the county. Manufacturing adds more than $31 billion to Iowa’s economy each year. The manufacturing payroll in Jackson County totals more than $35 million per year. A shortage of skilled manufacturing workers is expected in the next few years. Plastics Unlimited in Preston will hold an open house for the general public tomorrow and will be accepting applications for employment.