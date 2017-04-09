Jackson County Accident

A young boy in rural Jackson County sustained critical injuries yesterday as the result of running into traffic and being struck by a car. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reports they were called shortly after 3:30 yesterday Saturday for the report of a 6-year old that was struck by a car on 250th Avenue. The boy is reported to have run across the roadway without looking and was stuck by a car on the passenger’s side, causing him to be thrown into the shoulder. He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital’s for critical injuries. The names of those involved have not been released.