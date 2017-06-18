Jackson Co Jail Inspection

Inspectors are set to review the jail in Jackson County as local authorities consider security upgrades to the facility. Back in February, two inmates were able to escape by prying open a hydraulic gate located outside the jail’s exercise yard. Those inmates were captured a week later and are now being held in separate facilities. Since that escape, the county sheriff’s department has been working to improve the jail’s security. This week, inspectors from the National Institute of Corrections will conduct a Jail and Justice Systems Assessment. They’ll consider not only the physical shape of the jail, but will also talk with staff about policies and procedures that could be updated. The results of the assessment will be known on Wednesday.