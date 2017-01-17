Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect in Custody…Florida Airport Shooter Due in Court…Wal-Mart Adding 10,000 Jobs

ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkish officials have been questioning the suspect in the New Year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. Istanbul’s governor says the man captured last night is an Uzbekistan national who trained in Afghanistan and had carried out the attack for the Islamic State group. He also says the man has confessed to the attack.

PARIS (AP) – Amnesty International says European counterterrorism measures in the past two years are rapidly and possibly permanently eroding basic human rights throughout the continent. France has extended its state of emergency three times, and Amnesty says in its report today that the measures passed in the wake of the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in Paris risk becoming permanent.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s international airport will appear for a bail hearing this morning in federal court. Prosecutors say they want 26-year-old Esteban Santiago held in custody until trial. Santiago is accused of the Jan. 6 shooting rampage in the airport’s baggage claim area. The FBI says he flew from Anchorage, Alaska to carrying out the shooting.

LONDON (AP) – British American Tobacco has agreed to fully take over Reynolds American Inc. in a deal that would create the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco company. It’s a $49 billion dell that would combine BAT’s presence in developing countries, where anti-smoking campaigns are not as strong as in the U.S. and Europe, with Reynolds’ almost exclusive focus on the U.S.

NEW YORK (AP) – Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. It’s opening new stores and expanding existing locations. Wal-Mart says there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs. The world’s biggest retailer is building, expanding and relocating 59 stores and Sam’s Club facilities.