A Masonville man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday evening. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, a pickup driven by 30 year old Christopher Gudenkauf was traveling east on 210th Street near Masonville at around 6 p.m., when the truck left the roadway and traveled through a barn before crashing into a tree. The report says Gudenkauf was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the fatal accident.