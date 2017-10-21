ISLAMIC STATE FIGHTS FINAL BATTLE IN RAQQA….STEVE BANNON BROADENS ATTACK ON WASHINGTON…..PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FLORIDA CONGRESSWOMEN NOT GETTING ALONG…PRESIDENT NOT BLOCKING RELEASE OF GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS……EGYPTIAN SECURITY REPORT 54 KILLED IN SHOOTOUT

PARIS (AP) – As the Islamic State fought its final battles in its self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa, those foreigners who joined the extremist group faced almost certain death in combat. No government is publicly expressing concern about the fate of its former citizens.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has broadened his attacks on the Washington establishment to include a former Republican president, depicting George W. Bush as a failure. The firebrand Bannon, who for months has been attacking leaders in Congress, told a crowd of Republicans in California that Bush has no idea whether “he is coming or going.” Bannon’s remarks amounted to a reply to a Bush speech in New York, in which he denounced bigotry in the Trump era.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump doesn’t seem ready to put to rest his tussles with a Florida congresswoman over his condolence call to a military widow. Democrat Frederica Wilson has criticized Trump for his comments during a phone call with the widow of an American service member who was killed in the African nation of Niger. Trump has tweeted: “I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he doesn’t plan to block the scheduled release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Trump says in a tweet that “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.” The National Archives has until next Thursday to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

CAIRO (AP) – Egyptian security officials say at least 54 policemen, including 20 officers, have been killed in a shootout during a raid on a militant hideout near Cairo. The officials said that the exchange of fire took place late Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza governorate, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) from the capital after security services moved in.

AP-WF-10-21-17 1443GMT