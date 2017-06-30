Iran Slams Travel Ban…”Morning Joe” Hosts Put Off Vacation to Respond to Trump…Experts: Trump’s Tweets Would Get Anyone Else Fired

WASHINGTON (AP) – Iran’s foreign minister has denounced the partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban as a “truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians” and a measure that will prevent Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren in America. His remarks came after “fiancé” was added to a list of U.S. criteria for visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority nations. The list includes parents, spouses, children, siblings and others, but not grandparents.

WASHINGTON (AP) – MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have postponed a vacation in order to respond to President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack, saying Trump’s claim that Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” in a December encounter was a lie. MSNBC’s Willie Geist said Scarborough and Brzezinski skipped a Red Sox game Thursday because they didn’t want to become a public spectacle.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama. It’s part of their bid to woo party moderates and rescue their sputtering push to repeal Obama’s health care overhaul. The break from dogma by a party that has long reviled tax boosts underscores Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s effort to yank one of the GOP’s foremost priorities from the brink of defeat.

NEW YORK (AP) – Experts say President Donald Trump’s latest tweets attacking a female TV host would get him fired, or at least reprimanded, if he were a regular person or even regular CEO. But experts say it’s a mistake to think that because the president is getting away with sending out crude tweets, others would, too. Trump tweeted Thursday that MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she tried to visit him at his Florida estate.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is urging the international community to work together to bring to justice those responsible for a deadly April 4 nerve gas attack in Syria. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed Friday that its investigation had established that sarin was used as a weapon in the northern town of Khan Sheikhoun, where more than 90 people were killed. Johnson says, “This confirmation cannot be ignored.”