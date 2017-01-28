Iran: Not a time for walls…Trump and Putin to talk…Iraq: Is working on chemical weapon delivery

CAIRO (AP) -Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says now is not a time to create more distance between nations. He didn’t name any countries today, but the remarks come just after President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees. Meanwhile, the International Rescue Committee is calling Trump’s action a “harmful and hasty” decision.

MOSCOW (AP) – President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak by phone later today the first official contact between the two leaders since Trump was sworn in as president. The mod from Moscow is positive today with Russian security chief Nikolai Patrushev saying Russia has high hopes for the talk. The Kremlin has welcomed Trump’s promises to mend ties with Moscow.

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) – Iraqi special forces Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil says he suspects the Islamic State group has been working on ways to weaponize a chemical agent found in Mosul. He says Iraqi forces discovered sulfur mustard, a chemical warfare agent, alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles. Iraqi and US officials have repeatedly warned of IS efforts to develop chemical weapons.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – Syrian state TV and military media army report a standoff with rebels that restricted the water flow to nearly 5 million residents in and around Damascus for nearly a month has ended. The reports say government troops have gained control of the main water source for the capital. The fighting was sparked by government claims that rebels poisoned the water source – a claim the rebels denied.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Barbara Hale, a movie actress who found her most famous role on television as steadfast secretary Della Street in the long-running “Perry Mason” series, has died. She was 94. An agent for Hale’s son says Hale was surrounded by family when she died Thursday at her Los Angeles area home.