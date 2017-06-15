Iowa’s First Virtual Reality Arcade Open in Dubuque

A new Dubuque business is said to be the first of its kind in Iowa. VRcade opened last week. It’s a virtual reality arcade, meaning that customers pay to play virtual reality games, rather than traditional joystick-and-button type systems. Owner Jason Kelly tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that the types of games they offer allow players to do everything from space travel to archery to mountain climbing. VRcade sits in a strip mall just off of Dodge Street near the Best Western Plus hotel. It is open from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM weekdays and from 10:00 to 10:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.