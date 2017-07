AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team has added Old Dominion graduate transfer Zoran Talley to its roster. Talley, the 2017 Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year, will be eligible immediately upon graduating from ODU this August.

Talley, a 6-7 forward from Merrillville, Indiana, appeared in 26 games for the Monarchs last season and finished second on the team averaging 11.3 points per game. He also chipped in 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.