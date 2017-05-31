Iowa Senators: Senate Unlikely to Agree on House Health Care Bill

The two US Senators representing Iowa say that a full repeal of ObamaCare is unlikely. Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst delivered that message during a joint appearance in the Des Moines area this week. The two says that there simply isn’t enough agreement in their party on the repeal passed by the US House earlier this spring. Grassley specifically says that the so-called American Health Care Act doesn’t address the people losing coverage because of insurance companies pulling out of the ObamaCare exchanges. Wellmark and Aetna have already dropped out of the Iowa exchange marketplace.