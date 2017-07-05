Iowa Retailers Could Benefit from Illinois Lottery Suspension

Some Iowa retailers could see a boost in sales thanks to the budget stalemate in Illinois. That’s because sales of select lottery games have been suspended while lawmakers try to come to a compromise on state spending. Illinois retailers will not be selling Powerball or MegaMillions tickets during the impasse, meaning customers could cross the river into Iowa to play those games according to Mary Neubauer from the Iowa Lottery. Two years ago, similar budget issues forced Illinois to stop paying out lottery prizes. That situation brought increased sales to retailers just across the river, and she expects the same will be true now. Losing sales from a populous state like Illinois could also mean that the jackpots for Powerball and MegaMillions will grow at a slower pace. Despite the temporary loss of Illinois, Powerball and MegaMillions are still being played in most US states. 42 states offer the Powerball game, while MegaMillions tickets are sold in 44.