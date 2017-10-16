WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say two people have died in a West Des Moines collision caused by a wrong-way driver. The collision occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35. Both drivers died. Police identified the driver of the southbound car as 49-year-old Monte Johnson, of Hartford. The driver of the northbound car was identified as 32-year-old Nripin Chinni, who lived in West Des Moines.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department is sending a federal hate crimes lawyer to Iowa to help prosecute a man charged with killing a transgender teenager last year. The unusual decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions comes even as he takes other steps to erode the rights of transgender people broadly. The case involves Jorge Sanders-Galvez, who is charged with killing 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson in Burlington, Iowa.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – A Waterloo city council candidate is acknowledging that he was arrested Friday for public intoxication. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Chris Shimp apologized for his action and took responsibility in a statement issued Saturday. University of Northern Iowa media relations confirmed that a person by the name of Chris Shimp was arrested Friday for public intoxication, but an arrest report wasn’t immediately available.

TAMA, Iowa (AP) – The Meskwaki Nation in Iowa is expanding its business interests from its casino and bingo hall into tobacco products and e-cigarettes. The Des Moines Register reports that tribal leaders are looking to diversity their revenue so the tribe is less reliant on casino profits. Meskwaki Inc. will soon open a 30,000-square-foot factor and warehouse just off Highway 30, within walking distance of both the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel and the Meskwaki Travel Plaza.