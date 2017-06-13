DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A 19-year-old man has been given 20 years in prison for the crash death of a 12-year-old girl in Des Moines. Court records show Fernando Lopez Aguilar was sentenced Friday. Investigators say Lopez Aguilar sped through a stop sign on Sept. 8 last year and hit a pickup truck, knocking it into the path of a sport utility vehicle. The girl, Lea Phann, was in one of the other vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Prosecutors will ask for 25 years in prison for a lottery computer programmer who’s admitting to rigging jackpots in multiple states. A plea agreement released Monday shows former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton has agreed to plead guilty to felony charges in Iowa and Wisconsin. The document calls for Tipton and his brother to pay back a total of $3 million in lottery winnings that were linked to rigged drawings in Colorado, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Kansas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s insurance commissioner is proposing a plan he thinks could keep Iowa from becoming the first state to lose all of its health care insurance carriers offering policies on the Affordable Care Act exchange next year. Doug Ommen says he traveled to Washington last week with officials from two major Iowa insurance carriers to pitch a proposal to federal officials that would save the Iowa market from collapsing.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Donald Trump last fall is back in jail after pleading guilty to yelling epithets at a neighbor. Terri Rote of Des Moines pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct, one day after she was arrested and jailed following a dispute over her property line. She’s awaiting trial on election misconduct charges.