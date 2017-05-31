Iowa Man Killed Driving Over Washed Out Wisconsin Road

A northeast Iowa man was killed when his car fell off of a washed out highway yesterday morning. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department reports that 59-year-old James Walleser of Lansing, Iowa, was driving east on Wisconsin Highway 82 over the Mississippi River. After crossing a bridge, Walleser drove over a section of the road that had been washed out by high water. His car then fell into the river. Emergency crews were able to pull Walleser’s vehicle from the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The stretch of Wisconsin 82 that runs from Iowa to its intersection with Wisconsin Highway 35 is now closed so crews can make repairs.