Iowa Main Street Awards
A couple of area residents were recognized by Main Street Iowa on Friday as the group hosted the 31st annual Main Street Iowa Awards Celebration in Des Moines. Dubuque resident Gary Carner and Elkader residents Keith and Kathy Garms were recipients of the leadership award, which recognizes inspirational leadership and volunteers who make significant contributions to local Main Street programs. The event was attended by approximately 550 individuals representing communities across the state.