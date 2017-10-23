Iowa Law Against Importing Alcohol Rarely Enforced

Iowa lawmakers are keeping a law that makes it illegal to transport most alcohol into the state despite police saying it’s rarely enforced. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division issued a bulletin this month to remind residents about the rules. Residents can’t purchase beer or wine in another state and transport it into Iowa. The law allows for 1 liter of liquor purchased in the US or 4 liters from outside the country to be personally imported. The reminder was prompted by an increase in inquiries about the law. Police say enforcing the law would require too many resources. A spokesman says the division tried to reverse the law last year, but the state legislature didn’t act on it.