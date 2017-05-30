Iowa Heads to Houston Regional as No. 4 Seed

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa baseball team heads to the Lone Star State to the Houston Regional as a No. 4 seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Hawkeyes will face top-seeded Houston on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT) at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park. No. 2 seed Baylor and No. 3 Texas A&M will play at 2 p.m.

Iowa is making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in three seasons and the fifth in school history. The Hawkeyes earned the Big Ten Conference’s automatic bid after defeating Northwestern, 13-4, Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament title — the first in school history. Iowa is 38-20 overall – the wins are tied for the fifth-most victories in school history.

The Cougars are the regional’s top seed after winning 40 games and claiming the American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles. Houston defeated East Carolina, 6-0, on Sunday to complete the AAC double.