Iowa Guard Soldiers to Help in Puerto Rico

A group of Iowa National Guard soldiers will assist with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. According to the Guard, they’ll relieve some of that island’s law enforcement personnel, who have been working around the clock since Hurricane Maria devastated much of the US territory earlier this month. Most of the soldiers being deployed are military police who will be serving on their first humanitarian mission. They’re expected to be in Puerto Rico for a week or two, though that could change depending on conditions on the ground. Puerto Rico’s governor says the island is on the brink of a “humanitarian crisis” as electricity and water systems have been destroyed. It’s been estimated that the island could be without electricity for several months.