Iowa Girls High School Basketball Regionals

The road to Des Moines and the Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Tournament has been unveiled in Class 3A thru Class 1A with regional pairings announced by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

In Class 3A; Dyersville Beckman is in Region 6 and will play at Monticello on February 11th. The winner meets the winner of the Union Laporte City and Vinton-Shellsburg game on February 15th at Laporte City.

In Class 2A; Cascade is in Region 6 and has a first round bye. The Cougars host the second round game on February 14th against the winner of a opening round match-up between Jesup and MFL-Mar Mac on February 11th. Clayton Ridge also has a first round bye and will host a second round game against the winner of the Wapsie Valley-South Winneshiek first round match-up on February 11th. The two winners in the second round then meet in the semi-final at Cascade on February 17th. Bellevue is in Region 7 and the Comets also have a first round bye and will play at home February 14th against the winner of the match-up between Durant-Calmus-Wheatland on February 11th.

In Class 1A Region 5; Bellevue Marquette Catholic has a first round bye and will play February 14th at home against the winner of the Central City-Midland first round game on February 9th.

The Class 4A and 5A regional field will be announced next Monday.