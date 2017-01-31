Iowa Ed Director Hopes DeVos Would Be “Good Partner”

A confirmation vote is expected today on President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education. Betsy DeVos has been widely criticized by Democrats and educators for having never attended or worked at a public school. The head of Iowa’s Department of Education wouldn’t say whether he supports DeVos’ nomination. But Ryan Wise does say that if DeVos is confirmed, he hopes she’ll focus on being a good partner with state education departments. Wise made his comments while visiting schools in Bellevue last week.