Iowa DNR Investigating Fish Kill North of Dyersville

Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources is looking into the cause of an apparent fish kill that happened near Dyersville earlier this week. The kill was reported on Monday, when a caller told DNR staff that they’d noticed dead fish in Hewitt Creek following a rainfall. Investigators located thousands of dead fish beginning at the Highway 136 Bridge north of Dyersville, and extending five miles upstream, where an unnamed stream flows into Hewitt Creek. The DNR says the likely source of the kill is manure that washed into that stream from a nearby animal feeding operation. Water sample tests are pending, and the DNR says it could seek penalties against the animal feeding operation.